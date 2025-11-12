News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-11-2025 | 03:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks
Israel reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid trucks into the enclave on Wednesday, COGAT, the Israeli military's arm that oversees aid flows, said.
U.N. aid agencies have been calling for the reopening of the crossing for more aid to flow into the devastated northern part of the enclave, especially after last month's Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said that the crossing was shut on September 12, and no aid groups have been able to import supplies since. Israel's military has not responded to a request for comment on its reasons for the closure.
Some humanitarian aid was allowed into northern Gaza through the south, but more was needed as the northern Gaza City and surrounding areas were officially suffering from famine, a global hunger monitor had said a month earlier.
A COGAT statement said the crossing opened "in accordance with a directive of the political echelon."
"The aid will be transferred by the U.N. and international organizations following thorough security inspections by the Land Crossings Authority of the Ministry of Defense," it added.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Zikim Crossing
Gaza
Aid
Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20
Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20
Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:43
Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:43
Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:05
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:05
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10
UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10
UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-11
Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-11
Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan
3
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details
7
Lebanon News
11:58
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
Lebanon News
11:58
Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria
8
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More