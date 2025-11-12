Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks

Israel reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid trucks into the enclave on Wednesday, COGAT, the Israeli military's arm that oversees aid flows, said.



U.N. aid agencies have been calling for the reopening of the crossing for more aid to flow into the devastated northern part of the enclave, especially after last month's Israel-Hamas ceasefire.



The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said that the crossing was shut on September 12, and no aid groups have been able to import supplies since. Israel's military has not responded to a request for comment on its reasons for the closure.



Some humanitarian aid was allowed into northern Gaza through the south, but more was needed as the northern Gaza City and surrounding areas were officially suffering from famine, a global hunger monitor had said a month earlier.



A COGAT statement said the crossing opened "in accordance with a directive of the political echelon."



"The aid will be transferred by the U.N. and international organizations following thorough security inspections by the Land Crossings Authority of the Ministry of Defense," it added.



