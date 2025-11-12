Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-11-2025 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks

Israel reopened the Zikim Crossing in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid trucks into the enclave on Wednesday, COGAT, the Israeli military's arm that oversees aid flows, said.

U.N. aid agencies have been calling for the reopening of the crossing for more aid to flow into the devastated northern part of the enclave, especially after last month's Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said that the crossing was shut on September 12, and no aid groups have been able to import supplies since. Israel's military has not responded to a request for comment on its reasons for the closure.

Some humanitarian aid was allowed into northern Gaza through the south, but more was needed as the northern Gaza City and surrounding areas were officially suffering from famine, a global hunger monitor had said a month earlier.

A COGAT statement said the crossing opened "in accordance with a directive of the political echelon."

"The aid will be transferred by the U.N. and international organizations following thorough security inspections by the Land Crossings Authority of the Ministry of Defense," it added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Zikim Crossing

Gaza

Aid

Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-20

Israel says it has reopened Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:43

Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:05

Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-11

Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-07

Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More