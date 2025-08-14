Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-08-2025 | 14:43
High views
Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza
0min
Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would like to see journalists gain access to Gaza to see humanitarian efforts.

Israel has not allowed foreign reporters to enter Gaza since the start of its war in October 2023, unless they are under Israeli military escort.

"I'd like to see that happen. Sure," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I would be very fine with journalists going. And it's a very dangerous position to be in, as you know, if you're a journalist, but I would like to see it."

Reuters
