Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'

25-08-2025 | 09:05
Turkey calls Israel&#39;s strike on Gaza hospital &#39;attack on press freedom&#39;
0min
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'

Turkey's presidential communications office on Monday called Israel's latest strikes on Gaza "an attack on press freedom and another war crime," after Palestinian officials said at least 15 people, including four journalists, one of whom worked for Reuters, were killed at Nasser hospital.

"Israel, which continues its atrocities without regard for any humanitarian or legal principles, is under the illusion that it can prevent the truth from being revealed through its systematic attacks on journalists," Burhanettin Duran, head of the communications directorate, said in a post on X.

The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office both had no immediate comment regarding the strikes.



Reuters
 
