News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ibtasim Ayoha Al General
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says targeted Hamas camera in strikes that killed Gaza journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-08-2025 | 12:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says targeted Hamas camera in strikes that killed Gaza journalists
The Israeli military on Tuesday said it was targeting a camera operated by Hamas in two strikes that killed five journalists a day earlier, adding that six "terrorists" were also killed.
It said in a statement that soldiers "identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital" in the southern Gaza Strip, adding that they "operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera".
"Six of the individuals killed were terrorists", it said, adding that the chief of staff instructed "to further examine several gaps" including the "authorisation process prior to the strike".
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Middle East
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Journalists
Next
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel says Hamas 'weaponizing suffering in Gaza' after aid workers killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel says Hamas 'weaponizing suffering in Gaza' after aid workers killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-29
Gaza civil defense says 44 killed in recent Israel strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-29
Gaza civil defense says 44 killed in recent Israel strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11
Gaza government media office says 238 journalists killed since start of war: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-11
Gaza government media office says 238 journalists killed since start of war: Al Jazeera
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-10
Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-10
Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:38
Mediator Qatar says 'still waiting' for Israeli response to Gaza truce proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59
Merz: Germany will not join allies' initiative to recognize Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:14
UN says Israeli probes into Gaza killings must 'yield results'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:48
Netanyahu says Israel 'regrets tragic mishap' after Gaza reporters killed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Islamic Jihad says supports Gaza ceasefire talks, demands 'guarantees'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05
Islamic Jihad says supports Gaza ceasefire talks, demands 'guarantees'
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation
Lebanon News
07:52
Speaker Berri discusses latest developments in Lebanon with US delegation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanese Presidency apologizes after US envoy’s remarks spark backlash
2
Lebanon News
06:17
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
Lebanon News
06:17
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
3
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Israel says directly it does not want to occupy Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:30
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
05:30
US delegation from Baabda: Lebanon must act on Hezbollah disarmament before asking about Israeli withdrawal
5
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
06:04
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
6
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon signs $250 million World Bank loan for reconstruction
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese PM meets US congressional delegation, reaffirms state monopoly on arms
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Between style and statecraft: US envoy Morgan Ortagus lives Beirut life
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More