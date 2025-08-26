Israel says targeted Hamas camera in strikes that killed Gaza journalists

The Israeli military on Tuesday said it was targeting a camera operated by Hamas in two strikes that killed five journalists a day earlier, adding that six "terrorists" were also killed.



It said in a statement that soldiers "identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital" in the southern Gaza Strip, adding that they "operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera".



"Six of the individuals killed were terrorists", it said, adding that the chief of staff instructed "to further examine several gaps" including the "authorisation process prior to the strike".



AFP