Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM

World News
30-09-2025 | 13:52
High views
Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM
Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM

Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal warned Tuesday that Russia's recent air incursions were an attempt to distract Europe from helping Ukraine ahead of a summit with EU leaders.

"Putin wants to have us talking about ourselves, not about Ukraine, not about helping Ukraine, not to push back Russia in Ukraine," Michal told AFP in an interview in Copenhagen.

AFP

World News

Vladimir Putin

EU

Ukraine

Estonia

