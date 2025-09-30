News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM
World News
30-09-2025 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin wants to distract EU from Ukraine with air incursions: Estonia PM
Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal warned Tuesday that Russia's recent air incursions were an attempt to distract Europe from helping Ukraine ahead of a summit with EU leaders.
"Putin wants to have us talking about ourselves, not about Ukraine, not about helping Ukraine, not to push back Russia in Ukraine," Michal told AFP in an interview in Copenhagen.
AFP
World News
Vladimir Putin
EU
Ukraine
Estonia
Next
Taliban's telecoms shutdown 'risks inflicting significant harm' on Afghans: UN
Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-12
Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine
World News
2025-09-12
Zelenskyy says Putin still wants to occupy all of Ukraine
0
World News
2025-09-21
Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion
World News
2025-09-21
Estonia says UN Security Council to meet over Russian air incursion
0
World News
2025-08-27
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
World News
2025-08-27
Turkey says Netanyahu's remarks on Armenian genocide bid to distract from Gaza
0
World News
2025-09-02
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
World News
2025-09-02
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:47
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
World News
14:47
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
0
World News
13:33
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'
World News
13:33
Trump says US will 'probably have a shutdown'
0
World News
10:58
US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit
World News
10:58
US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-15
Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China
World News
2025-09-15
Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel says operating responsibly and with restraint in Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel says operating responsibly and with restraint in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum
2
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Rising cases, uncertain data: Lebanon’s cancer challenge
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Internal revolt: Trump's Gaza peace plan sparks political storm in Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:55
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
06:55
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
7
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
8
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Lebanon News
08:53
Samir Geagea says Speaker Berri responsible for parliament’s failure to convene
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More