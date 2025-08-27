Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-08-2025 | 10:45
Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report
Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

Israel on Wednesday called on U.N.-backed hunger monitor the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) to immediately retract a report which determined that famine was present in parts of Gaza.

"Israel demands that the IPC will retract immediately its fabricated report and publish a notice," the director general of Israel's foreign ministry, Eden Bar Tal, told a press conference.

He said Israel would share "evidence" of misconduct in preparing the report with IPC's donors if the organization fails to heed "within a short time," calling it a "politicized" institute that is "working for an evil terror organization."



AFP
 
