Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-08-2025 | 10:45
Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report
Israel on Wednesday called on U.N.-backed hunger monitor the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC) to immediately retract a report which determined that famine was present in parts of Gaza.
"Israel demands that the IPC will retract immediately its fabricated report and publish a notice," the director general of Israel's foreign ministry, Eden Bar Tal, told a press conference.
He said Israel would share "evidence" of misconduct in preparing the report with IPC's donors if the organization fails to heed "within a short time," calling it a "politicized" institute that is "working for an evil terror organization."
AFP
6
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
Lebanon News
03:21
Drone drops leaflets over southern towns warning against Hezbollah-linked figures — state media
7
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
Lebanon News
03:34
Residents in south Lebanon’s Khiam protest US envoy’s visit
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Exclusive state control over arms: The central message of US delegation's visit to Beirut—Key discussions
