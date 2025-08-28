UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites

U.N. rights experts voiced alarm Thursday at reports of "enforced disappearances" of starving Palestinians seeking food at distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, urging Israel to end the "heinous crime."



The seven independent experts said in a joint statement that they had received reports that a number of individuals, including one child, had been "forcibly disappeared" after visiting aid distribution sites in Rafah.



Israel's military was reportedly "directly involved in the enforced disappearances of people seeking aid," they added.



