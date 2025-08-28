UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-08-2025 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN experts decry &#39;enforced disappearances&#39; at Gaza aid sites
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites

U.N. rights experts voiced alarm Thursday at reports of "enforced disappearances" of starving Palestinians seeking food at distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, urging Israel to end the "heinous crime."

The seven independent experts said in a joint statement that they had received reports that a number of individuals, including one child, had been "forcibly disappeared" after visiting aid distribution sites in Rafah.

Israel's military was reportedly "directly involved in the enforced disappearances of people seeking aid," they added.

AFP 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Starvation

Palestinians

Israel

LBCI Next
Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10

UN experts accuse Israel of 'extermination' in attacks on Gaza schools, religious sites

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-03

UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

UN blames Gaza famine on Israel's 'systematic obstruction' of aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-27

Israel’s Netanyahu: 'No more excuses' for UN after Gaza aid routes opened

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

UN chief condemns 'endless catalogue of horrors' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:32

Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-29

Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More