Drone strike near Syria's Aleppo airport kills two
Middle East News
04-09-2025 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drone strike near Syria's Aleppo airport kills two
A drone strike hit a car near Syria's Aleppo airport on Thursday, state media said, with a local official reporting two dead.
Official news agency SANA reported that "a drone targeted a civilian car on the road to Aleppo International Airport," in Syria's north, without saying who may be behind the attack.
Ali al-Youssef, an official with the interior ministry's security forces, told AFP that "two people who were in the car" were killed.
AFP
