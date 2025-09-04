A drone strike hit a car near Syria's Aleppo airport on Thursday, state media said, with a local official reporting two dead.



Official news agency SANA reported that "a drone targeted a civilian car on the road to Aleppo International Airport," in Syria's north, without saying who may be behind the attack.



Ali al-Youssef, an official with the interior ministry's security forces, told AFP that "two people who were in the car" were killed.





AFP