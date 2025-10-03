Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests

03-10-2025 | 07:38
Madagascar&#39;s president denounces &#39;coup&#39; attempt over protests
Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Friday denounced an attempt to topple his government following days of deadly youth-led protests against the political elite and years of misrule.

"They have been exploited to provoke a coup. What I want to tell you is that some people want to destroy our country," Rajoelina said in a live video on his Facebook page, without naming who was behind the move.

AFP

World News

Madagascar

Andry Rajoelina

Protests

Coup

