News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce
Pope Leo on Wednesday denounced the "unacceptable" conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, voicing solidarity with civilians and renewing his appeal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.
"I express my deep closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, forced once again to leave their land," the pope said in his weekly general audience at the Vatican.
The pope renewed his call for a truce, for the freeing of hostages held in Gaza, and for a negotiated diplomatic solution to the conflict. He urged the faithful to join him in prayer "that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pope Leo
Palestinians
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
Next
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-04
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-04
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
0
World News
2025-08-31
Pope Leo pleads for end to 'pandemic of arms' after Minnesota shooting
World News
2025-08-31
Pope Leo pleads for end to 'pandemic of arms' after Minnesota shooting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:47
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59
Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-01
Trump taps security advisor Waltz to be new UN envoy
World News
2025-05-01
Trump taps security advisor Waltz to be new UN envoy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
0
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-20
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
5
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
8
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More