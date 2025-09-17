Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 06:36
High views
Pope Leo decries &#39;unacceptable&#39; plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce
0min
Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

Pope Leo on Wednesday denounced the "unacceptable" conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, voicing solidarity with civilians and renewing his appeal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

"I express my deep closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, forced once again to leave their land," the pope said in his weekly general audience at the Vatican.

The pope renewed his call for a truce, for the freeing of hostages held in Gaza, and for a negotiated diplomatic solution to the conflict. He urged the faithful to join him in prayer "that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise."

Reuters
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City
