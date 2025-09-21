News
Canada recognizes Palestinian state: PM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-09-2025 | 09:17
Canada recognizes Palestinian state: PM
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sunday that his country now recognizes a Palestinian state.
Carney said in a statement, "Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building a peaceful and promising future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Canada
Prime Minister
Recognition
Palestine
State
