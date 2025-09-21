Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-09-2025 | 12:06
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
0min
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there would be no Palestinian state, in a message addressed to the leaders of Britain, Australia and Canada after they recognised Palestinian statehood.

"I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror," he said. "And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Palestine

Recognition

West

