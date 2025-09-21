News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Murex D'or
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-09-2025 | 12:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there would be no Palestinian state, in a message addressed to the leaders of Britain, Australia and Canada after they recognised Palestinian statehood.
"I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror," he said. "And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Palestine
Recognition
West
Next
UK PM to announce decision on Palestinian state Sunday: Deputy PM
UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:16
Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:16
Netanyahu says establishing Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
Italy's Meloni: Recognizing Palestinian state before it is established may be 'counterproductive'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-26
Italy's Meloni: Recognizing Palestinian state before it is established may be 'counterproductive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-11
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-11
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-14
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-14
Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:15
France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed
World News
13:15
France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:09
Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:09
Israel's Netanyahu says to expand settlements in the West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
Hamas official says state recognition a victory for Palestinian rights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
Hamas official says state recognition a victory for Palestinian rights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel says rejects 'one-sided' recognition of Palestinian state
0
World News
2025-09-19
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
World News
2025-09-19
Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
0
World News
2025-09-19
Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors
World News
2025-09-19
Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:59
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
04:59
Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad operatives planted devices inside Nasrallah’s secret hideout in Haret Hreik during Israeli airstrikes
2
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli army reviews outcome of operations against Hezbollah: Thousands of targets destroyed, thousands killed and wounded since last year
3
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
07:41
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
4
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
Lebanon News
07:15
Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun condemns Israeli strike in Bint Jbeil, calls on international community to act
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
President Aoun outlines Lebanon’s priorities at UN: Israeli withdrawal, Hezbollah containment, Syrian commitments
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front
8
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:20
Israeli drone strike kills four, including children, in Bint Jbeil: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More