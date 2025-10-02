News
Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-10-2025 | 11:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gaza civil defense says 52 killed in Israeli strikes
Israeli strikes killed at least 52 people across Gaza on Thursday, the territory's civil defense agency and hospitals said, including an employee of the French charity Doctors Without Borders.
The civil defense agency, a rescue force which operates under Hamas authority, said the deaths were caused "by continuous Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip since dawn," specifying that 10 people, including at least one child, were killed in Gaza City.
Several hospitals confirmed to AFP that they had received 10 bodies in Gaza City, 14 in central Gaza, and 28 in the territory's south.
They reported that some were killed in air strikes, others by drone fire, and shootings.
Asked for comment, the Israeli army said it was looking into the matter.
The Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported nearly 30 deaths, including 14 killed by "Israeli gunfire" targeting Palestinians waiting for food distribution in the Al-Tina and Morag areas.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah said it had received nine bodies after several strikes on nearby areas.
An AFP photographer saw several corpses, some wrapped in white shrouds, in the hospital morgue as relatives mourned nearby.
Among the dead was 26-year-old Omar al-Hayek, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staff member.
He was killed in a strike on a group of civilians in central Deir al-Balah, according to the hospital and his family.
"We received word that some of our staff had been injured and taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital," said Karin Huster, head of the MSF medical team in Gaza.
"When we arrived, we discovered that one of our colleagues had been killed, and four others wounded," she told AFP.
"The consequences will be tragic for their families and for our team. Enough killings -- whether targeted or not, this is unacceptable."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strikes
Gaza
Doctors Without Borders
Hamas
War
