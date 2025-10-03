UN says notion of a safe zone in southern Gaza 'farcical'

The United Nations on Friday insisted there was no safe place for Palestinians ordered to leave Gaza City and that Israel-designated zones in the south were "places of death.''



"The notion of a safe zone in the south is farcical," UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva, speaking from the Gaza Strip, pointing out that "bombs are dropped from the sky with chilling predictability; schools, which had been designated as temporary shelters are regularly reduced to rubble, (and) tents... are regularly engulfed in fire from air attacks."



AFP