Israel hostage families say 'essential' for immediate end to Gaza war

The main Israeli group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza said on Saturday that it was "essential" to immediately end the war, as Israel bombarded the territory even after U.S. President Donald Trump called on it to stop.



"President Trump's demand to stop the war immediately is essential to prevent serious and irreversible harm to the hostages," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.



"We call on Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu to immediately begin efficient and swift negotiations to bring all our hostages home," it added.



AFP