Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-10-2025 | 00:23
Israel preparing 'immediate implementation' of hostage release plan: PM's office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that Israel was seeking the "immediate implementation" of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza, after Hamas said it was ready for peace talks.

"In light of Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision."

AFP
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:58

Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
03:47

EU chief says Hamas response to Trump plan 'encouraging'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:42

Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34

Israel hostage families say 'essential' for immediate end to Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Lebanon to Gaza: Israel reveals planning behind key assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Global Sumud Flotilla detainees held in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison under harsh conditions

