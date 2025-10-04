Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that Israel was seeking the "immediate implementation" of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza, after Hamas said it was ready for peace talks.



"In light of Hamas's response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.



"We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision."



AFP