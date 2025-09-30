Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the war in Gaza, praising the American leader’s efforts to end the suffering of civilians and protect innocent lives in the besieged enclave.



Aoun expressed hope that all concerned parties would swiftly endorse the proposal, highlighting its realistic approach to resolving contentious and complex issues. He emphasized the importance of joint action to achieve a stable and prosperous Middle East, founded on the principles of justice and human dignity.