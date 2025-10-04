Global Sumud Flotilla detainees held in Israel’s Ktzi’ot Prison under harsh conditions

LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh confirmed that the detainees from the Global Sumud Flotilla are being held in Ktzi'ot Prison in the Negev under severe overcrowding, without access to basic necessities.



She explained that the detainees are sleeping on the floor, and several of them are suffering from health problems after their medication was confiscated — putting their condition at serious risk.



Shehadeh added that some of the detainees have gone on a hunger strike.



A group of Palestinian lawyers has called on the court to immediately release the detainees, warning of the danger to their health and stressing that their continued detention violates international law.