Islamic Jihad backs Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza plan

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, an ally of Hamas, has endorsed Hamas’ response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza, calling it a reflection of the position of the Palestinian resistance.



“The response submitted by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to Trump’s plan expresses the stance of the Palestinian resistance factions,” the group said in a statement, adding that “the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine took part responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision.”



Islamic Jihad’s approval of the plan is expected to help facilitate the release of hostages held by both Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.



