News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
The UAE on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, urging all parties to adhere to its terms.
The Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the agreement would mark a positive step toward ending the humanitarian suffering in Gaza, paving the way for a just and lasting solution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and restores security and stability to the region.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
welcomes
ceasefire
agreement
Next
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
Israel says Gaza deal to take effect only after receiving cabinet approval
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Lebanon News
05:00
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hopes for 'just and comprehensive peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Saudi Arabia welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hopes for 'just and comprehensive peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Jordan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16
Jordan welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06
Israel says security cabinet to meet at 1400 GMT to vote on Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:06
Israel says security cabinet to meet at 1400 GMT to vote on Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:36
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Egypt's Sisi says 'historic' Gaza deal to 'close chapter of war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:25
Egypt's Sisi says 'historic' Gaza deal to 'close chapter of war'
0
Lebanon News
08:25
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
Lebanon News
08:25
PM Salam, EU officials discuss security support and reforms; Alawite leaders raise community and refugee concerns
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
0
World News
08:03
EU 'concerned' by Chinese rare-earth export controls
World News
08:03
EU 'concerned' by Chinese rare-earth export controls
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
11:27
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
4
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More