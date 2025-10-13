Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume &#39;aggression&#39; against Gazans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans

Hamas on Monday urged U.S. President Donald Trump and the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal to ensure that Israel does not resume military operations in the territory.

"We welcome the statement by U.S. President Trump, who clearly affirmed the end of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.

"We call on all mediators and international parties to continue monitoring Israel’s conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people in Gaza," he added.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Donald Trump

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27

Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

LBCI
World News
2025-10-04

Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:42

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More