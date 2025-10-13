News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Hamas on Monday urged U.S. President Donald Trump and the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire deal to ensure that Israel does not resume military operations in the territory.
"We welcome the statement by U.S. President Trump, who clearly affirmed the end of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP.
"We call on all mediators and international parties to continue monitoring Israel’s conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people in Gaza," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Donald Trump
Gaza
Israel
Next
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-15
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
World News
2025-09-15
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-27
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
0
World News
2025-10-04
Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal
World News
2025-10-04
Trump says 'will not tolerate delay' from Hamas on peace deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:42
In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
Middle East News
07:42
In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
4
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
5
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
7
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
8
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More