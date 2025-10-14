Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 14:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says &#39;we will disarm&#39; Hamas if group refuses
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "we will disarm" Hamas if the Palestinian militants refuse to do it themselves, adding that it could be done violently if needed.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House a day after visiting the Middle East to celebrate the Gaza ceasefire. "And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

'we

disarm'

Hamas

group

refuses

LBCI Next
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump says Hamas will 'pay in hell' if they reject Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Israel’s UN envoy: If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, we will “get the job done”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Palestinian source close to Hamas says group examining Trump's Gaza plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Israel army says Red Cross on its way to pick up remains of more deceased hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Israel far-right security minister warns of halting Gaza aid if bodies of soldiers not returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israel frees 1,968 inmates as part of Gaza ceasefire deal: Prison service

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-13

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More