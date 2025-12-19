Over 1,000 patients have died awaiting evacuation from Gaza since July 2024: WHO

19-12-2025 | 05:22
More than 1,000 patients have died while waiting for urgent medical evacuation from war-ravaged Gaza in the last year and a half, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X that "1,092 patients have died while awaiting medical evacuation between July 2024 and November 28, 2025," warning that "this figure is likely underreported."



