Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike

Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 07:39
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Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike
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Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike

An Israeli airstrike killed Izz al-Din Al-Beik, the head of Hamas' armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military had targeted and killed Beik, who they said has been involved in planning attacks and recruiting militants.

Hamas issued a statement confirming Beik's killing in the Israeli strike that medics said hit an apartment building in Gaza City's Nasr neighborhood ⁠around dawn. Another person died from their wounds after the attack, health officials said.



Reuters 
 

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