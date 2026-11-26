Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya said on Thursday the group was not prepared to withstand continued Israeli attacks, after local medics said Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in Gaza, including the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of education.



Hayya's statement was a rare sign of possible retaliation since Israel has stepped up attacks against the group in recent months, killing dozens of leaders and members.



In a third consecutive night of air attacks despite a one-year-old ceasefire, an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, killing Khaled Abu Nada, who was a member of Hamas' political office as well as deputy minister of education.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was one of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials in Hamas, adding that Israel has killed about 80 Hamas militants in the past month.



Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official, opens new tab Israel has killed since Tuesday, after two senior security officials.







Reuters