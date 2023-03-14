News
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14 | 04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased 58000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel increased 59000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased 54000 LBP and that of gas increased 31000 LBP.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 1771,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 1813,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 1680,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 1193,000 LBP
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Gas
Diesel
