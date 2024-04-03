Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees

After the collapse of the government's plan to restore order to the banking sector, a banking source told LBCI that any new plan must be clear to depositors, so they know when they will receive their deposits and whether the deposit will be in full or partially deducted.

The banking source pointed out that the forthcoming plan should address how to secure funding for the Deposit Guarantee Fund, and that the fund will indeed be able to fulfill its obligations to depositors.

The source emphasized that the plan must be based on realistic figures, and any plan that does not take these principles into account is at risk of failure.