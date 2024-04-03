Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees

Lebanon Economy
2024-04-03 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees

After the collapse of the government's plan to restore order to the banking sector, a banking source told LBCI that any new plan must be clear to depositors, so they know when they will receive their deposits and whether the deposit will be in full or partially deducted.
The banking source pointed out that the forthcoming plan should address how to secure funding for the Deposit Guarantee Fund, and that the fund will indeed be able to fulfill its obligations to depositors.
The source emphasized that the plan must be based on realistic figures, and any plan that does not take these principles into account is at risk of failure.

Lebanon Economy

Banks

Lebanon

Depositors

Banking Sector

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-02

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-28

Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-26

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More