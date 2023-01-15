American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

Lebanon News
2023-01-15 | 14:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon&#39;s recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

An American, French, Saudi, and Qatari meeting on Lebanon will occur at the end of this month, or early February, provided the place and time will be determined very soon. 

 

The expected meeting has been preceded by preliminary contacts in which it was agreed to go beyond the issue of aid to Lebanon. 

 

The parties are expected to discuss exits out of the crisis in Lebanon and solutions, not only for presidential elections, but with a concrete action plan for governance and reforms that sets specifications for the president, the prime minister, and the entire government.

 

One of the essential conditions is that the candidates for the first and third presidencies should not have indulged in political or financial corruption.

 

The meeting will result in a paper/road map that the Lebanese political parties will be informed of. 

 

Lebanon's political actors can either adopt or reject the roadmap, and then each party will bear its historical responsibility.

 

The region's countries will be informed of the roadmap, including Iran, Egypt, the Gulf states, and Moscow, to fortify the efforts. 

 

The refusal of the Lebanese parties to adopt the roadmap inevitably leads to the Arabs not participating in a financial and economic rescue project for Lebanon and further deterioration in Lebanon in terms of finance, economy, and services.

 

It is worth mentioning that Qatar's relationship with Iran is excellent. France's relationship with Iran exists despite some tension, which means that the four-way meeting will put Iran in the atmosphere of the proposed solution so that it can discuss with Hezbollah the mechanisms to push for the implementation of this solution through a satisfactory roadmap.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

US

Saudi Arabia

KSA

France

Qatar

Lebanon

Crisis

Reform

Recovery

LBCI Next
Noon's arrest showed that judiciary has become tool for vengeance: al-Rahi
Activist William Noon returns home after being arrested
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:03

Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

World Bank discusses new financial assistance to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-12

Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app