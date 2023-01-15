An American, French, Saudi, and Qatari meeting on Lebanon will occur at the end of this month, or early February, provided the place and time will be determined very soon.

The expected meeting has been preceded by preliminary contacts in which it was agreed to go beyond the issue of aid to Lebanon.

The parties are expected to discuss exits out of the crisis in Lebanon and solutions, not only for presidential elections, but with a concrete action plan for governance and reforms that sets specifications for the president, the prime minister, and the entire government.

One of the essential conditions is that the candidates for the first and third presidencies should not have indulged in political or financial corruption.

The meeting will result in a paper/road map that the Lebanese political parties will be informed of.

Lebanon's political actors can either adopt or reject the roadmap, and then each party will bear its historical responsibility.

The region's countries will be informed of the roadmap, including Iran, Egypt, the Gulf states, and Moscow, to fortify the efforts.

The refusal of the Lebanese parties to adopt the roadmap inevitably leads to the Arabs not participating in a financial and economic rescue project for Lebanon and further deterioration in Lebanon in terms of finance, economy, and services.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar's relationship with Iran is excellent. France's relationship with Iran exists despite some tension, which means that the four-way meeting will put Iran in the atmosphere of the proposed solution so that it can discuss with Hezbollah the mechanisms to push for the implementation of this solution through a satisfactory roadmap.