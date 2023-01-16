Cabinet will convene on Wednesday

Lebanon News
2023-01-16 | 02:58
High views
LBCI
Cabinet will convene on Wednesday
0min
Cabinet will convene on Wednesday
The Presidency of the Council of Ministers called on Monday for a meeting of the Caretaker cabinet to be held at 10 am on Wednesday, 18-1-2023, in the Grand Serail.

The call was attached to the meeting agenda.

To view the call and its agenda, click here.
 

