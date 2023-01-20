News
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
Lebanon News
2023-01-20 | 10:31
Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants affirmed to pay the $1.8m Lebanon owes to the UN General Assembly.
After being among six nations that lost their right to vote after not meeting the minimum contributions of $1,835,303, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the payment process would take place immediately.
"Regarding the news reported by the media about the suspension of Lebanon's right to vote in the General Assembly as a result of not paying contributions due within the budget of the international organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants is interested in clarifying that all the stages of paying the required amount have been completed."
"After the necessary contacts that were made with each of the Prime Minister and His Excellency the Minister of Finance, the final payment process will take place directly in a way that preserves Lebanon's rights in the United Nations," said the ministry's statement.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
General Assembly
UN
