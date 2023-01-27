News
Lebanon fuel prices swing, register new drop
Lebanon News
2023-01-27 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fuel prices swing, register new drop
On Friday, January 27, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased LBP 55,000 and that of 98 octane fuel dropped LBP 56,000, while the price of diesel oil decreased LBP 56,000, and the price of gas decreased by LBP 35,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,092,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,118,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,139,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 695,000
