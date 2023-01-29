0min

Mikati praises US efforts in reaching maritime border deal

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked the US administration on Sunday for "the efforts it made to achieve the agreement to demarcate the southern Lebanese borders" on the occasion of the signing of the "amendment annexes to the exploration and production agreements in Blocks 4 and 9," and the joining of Qatar Energy Company as a partner with the French company Total Energy and the Italian company "ENI."





"Things will reach their conclusions by taking operational steps to explore for gas in Lebanese waters," the PM hoped.



He then thanked the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, for her efforts.

