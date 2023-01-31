News
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Private teachers announce warning strike
Lebanon News
2023-01-31 | 06:42
Private teachers announce warning strike
The Teachers Syndicate announced a warning strike in all private educational institutions on Wednesday, February 1, provided that the Executive Council meets to take appropriate steps if it does not get the required response from the administrations of the institutions.
The Syndicate called on the parties in the Lebanese state to help the private sector with urgent decisions by the government and by the parliament when it convenes as a legislative body, "so that the teacher can withstand and continue to perform his educational mission at a minimum."
The union called on the General Labor Confederation and all trade unions to participate in the strike and to declare Wednesday, February 1, as a general strike day, to raise the voice and express the critical living conditions experienced by all citizens and to call on those concerned to assume their responsibilities by electing a president to face the challenging situation with severe and tangible steps and through an immediate and clear rescue plan.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Teachers
Lebanon
Warning
Strike
Wages
Private Teachers
Syndicate
