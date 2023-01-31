Private teachers announce warning strike

2023-01-31 | 06:42
Private teachers announce warning strike
1min
Private teachers announce warning strike

The Teachers Syndicate announced a warning strike in all private educational institutions on Wednesday, February 1, provided that the Executive Council meets to take appropriate steps if it does not get the required response from the administrations of the institutions.

The Syndicate called on the parties in the Lebanese state to help the private sector with urgent decisions by the government and by the parliament when it convenes as a legislative body, "so that the teacher can withstand and continue to perform his educational mission at a minimum."
 
The union called on the General Labor Confederation and all trade unions to participate in the strike and to declare Wednesday, February 1, as a general strike day, to raise the voice and express the critical living conditions experienced by all citizens and to call on those concerned to assume their responsibilities by electing a president to face the challenging situation with severe and tangible steps and through an immediate and clear rescue plan.

