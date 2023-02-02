Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector

Lebanon News
2023-02-02
High views
Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector
1min
Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector

The ambassador in charge of coordinating international support to Lebanon, Pierre Duquesne, announced that he is "visiting Lebanon as part of a tour that led it to Egypt and Jordan in the framework of seeking to support Lebanon in the energy field."

After a meeting with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Duquesne stressed that he will visit the United States within two weeks to discuss with US officials ways to neutralize the electricity file from the Caesar Act "to help Lebanon solve the energy crisis."   

He pointed to "the need to implement the two conditions requested by the World Bank to help the energy sector, including auditing the accounts of Electricité du Liban and starting the formation of the Electricity Regulatory Authority, in accordance with the law in force."   

Pierre Duquesne also stressed that "the steps required to sign the final agreement with the International Monetary Fund must be completed, which represents for France and the international community the main path to restore recovery to the Lebanese economy and obtain assistance that exceeds what is expected to be obtained from the IMF," pointing out that "this agreement enhances international confidence in Lebanon, its institutions and government work."
 

