Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
News Bulletin Reports
21-08-2025 | 13:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon, known for its breathtaking landscapes and ideal weather, has long been a popular destination for paragliding enthusiasts.
The sport, which emerged in the 1960s, is considered one of the most widely practiced aerial recreational activities globally. While paragliding carries inherent risks, it is generally regarded as safer than other aerial sports, with statistics indicating roughly one accident per 11,000 flights, primarily involving solo pilots.
Unlike some countries with unified regulations, Lebanon currently lacks a national federation overseeing paragliding. All activities are conducted through licensed companies affiliated with 13 clubs authorized by the Youth and Sports Ministry, which ensures compliance with technical safety standards set by the World Air Sports Federation or Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).
However, recent incidents have raised safety concerns.
In June, a young man died in Jounieh after falling from a paraglider due to negligence by the operator. More recently, Lebanese paraglider Omar Sinjer fell into the sea while practicing the high-risk Acro-paragliding discipline.
In response, the Youth and Sports Ministry announced plans to form a dedicated committee to update laws and regulations governing aerial sports and to establish a Lebanese Paragliding Federation.
The ministry has drafted a decree that will create a one-year committee to manage paragliding activities, renew licenses for compliant clubs, and suspend or revoke licenses for those that fail to meet safety standards, providing one year to rectify deficiencies.
These measures aim to ensure that Lebanon's paragliding sector develops safely, balancing the country's appeal as a scenic adventure destination with the well-being of participants.
Sources to LBCI: Palestinian factions in Borj El Brajneh camp to begin handing over heavy weapons
