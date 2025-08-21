Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents

News Bulletin Reports
21-08-2025 | 13:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Aerial safety in focus: Lebanon updates paragliding regulations following recent accidents

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon, known for its breathtaking landscapes and ideal weather, has long been a popular destination for paragliding enthusiasts. 

The sport, which emerged in the 1960s, is considered one of the most widely practiced aerial recreational activities globally. While paragliding carries inherent risks, it is generally regarded as safer than other aerial sports, with statistics indicating roughly one accident per 11,000 flights, primarily involving solo pilots.

Unlike some countries with unified regulations, Lebanon currently lacks a national federation overseeing paragliding. All activities are conducted through licensed companies affiliated with 13 clubs authorized by the Youth and Sports Ministry, which ensures compliance with technical safety standards set by the World Air Sports Federation or Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).
 
However, recent incidents have raised safety concerns. 

In June, a young man died in Jounieh after falling from a paraglider due to negligence by the operator. More recently, Lebanese paraglider Omar Sinjer fell into the sea while practicing the high-risk Acro-paragliding discipline.

In response, the Youth and Sports Ministry announced plans to form a dedicated committee to update laws and regulations governing aerial sports and to establish a Lebanese Paragliding Federation. 

The ministry has drafted a decree that will create a one-year committee to manage paragliding activities, renew licenses for compliant clubs, and suspend or revoke licenses for those that fail to meet safety standards, providing one year to rectify deficiencies.

These measures aim to ensure that Lebanon's paragliding sector develops safely, balancing the country's appeal as a scenic adventure destination with the well-being of participants.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Aerial

Safety

Focus

Lebanon

Paragliding

Regulations

Accidents

LBCI Next
Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge
Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

Lebanon follows up on safety of its nationals in Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
World News
2025-06-12

With eyes on Iran, US sharpens Lebanon focus in high-stakes visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

Toll rises to two following Israeli strike on a motorcycle in South Lebanon's Kfarjoz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Two bold steps: Lebanon's bid for financial rehabilitation gains momentum with new decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel's preparations for war with Iran: A race against time to stockpile arms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-20

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-14

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Controversial handover: Lebanon frees Israeli citizen—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:45

BDL takes key steps to restore financial confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lawyer tells LBCI: Released Israeli citizen had no security case in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Palestinian factions in Lebanon deny reports of disarmament in refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

US asks Israel to reduce 'non-urgent' military action in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Palestinian factions in Borj El Brajneh camp to begin handing over heavy weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More