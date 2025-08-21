Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee Ambassador: First phase of Palestinian camp weapons handover to begin

Lebanon will begin the first phase of a weapons handover process inside Palestinian refugee camps, starting with Borj El Brajneh camp in Beirut, according to the head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, Ambassador Ramez Dimashkieh.



He said an initial batch of weapons will be delivered and placed under the custody of the Lebanese Army, marking the first step in a broader plan to collect arms from camps across the country. Additional rounds of handovers are expected in the coming weeks in Borj El Brajneh and other camps.



“This step comes as part of the decisions of the Lebanese-Palestinian summit held on May 21, 2025, between Presidents Joseph Aoun and Mahmoud Abbas, which affirmed Lebanon’s sovereignty, the authority of the state, and the principle of exclusive control over arms,” Dimashkieh said.



He added that the move also implements the outcomes of the May 23 joint meeting of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, which set out an executive mechanism and timeline to address the issue of Palestinian weapons in Lebanon.