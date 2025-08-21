US asks Israel to reduce 'non-urgent' military action in Lebanon

The Trump administration has asked Israel to reduce "non-urgent" military action in Lebanon to bolster the Lebanese government's decision to start the process of disarming Hezbollah, according to Axios.



The Trump administration also asked Israel to consider withdrawing from one outpost and significantly reducing airstrikes for a few weeks as an initial step to show willingness to cooperate with the Lebanese effort.



According to the sources, the U.S. plan envisions a "Trump economic zone" in parts of South Lebanon adjacent to the border with Israel. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already agreed to invest in the reconstruction of these areas after Israel's withdrawal is complete.



One source said there was progress but no final decisions and that "the Israelis did not say no and they are willing to give it a chance."