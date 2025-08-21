Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

Lebanon News
21-08-2025 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that an Israeli citizen, Saleh Abu Hussein, held in Lebanon for about a year, was released and returned to Israel on Thursday afternoon.

His transfer followed months of negotiations mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross. 

Abu Hussein was handed over by Lebanese authorities in Ras Naqoura to Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, the Israeli army's coordinator for the operation.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Citizen

Free

Lebanese

Prison

Red Cross

LBCI Next
BDL takes key steps to restore financial confidence
Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon's Deir Seryan kills one
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01

Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

Health Ministry: One killed by Israeli gunfire in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-24

Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-25

Two Red Cross workers killed in Gaza strike: ICRC

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Lebanon's FM meets German, Ukrainian Ambassadors, UN official to discuss UNIFIL renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

President Aoun informs British Ambassador of Lebanon's commitment to UNIFIL mandate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli citizen freed after one year in Lebanese prison, mediated by Red Cross

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-19

For the first time, Palestine to compete in Miss Universe 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

MP Gemayel: We support building a state of sovereignty, without marginalizing any Lebanese component

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel weighs multiple Lebanon escalation scenarios as it seeks regional control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

UNIFIL says it found 50-meter tunnel, unexploded ordnances in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Lebanon’s parliament speaker warns against efforts undermining UNIFIL mandate during meeting with US delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From crisis to support: Lebanon launches cash aid for 250,000 war-hit families

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese leaders meet US senator, stress support for army and regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanon asserts state authority: FM vows centralized weapons, rejects civil war threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More