UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
UN human rights experts reaffirmed the call for effective investigations into the killing of Lokman Slim, expressing deep concern at the lack of progress by Lebanon’s authorities to provide accountability after two years of his assassination.
On February 4, 2021, activist, writer, publisher, filmmaker, and critic of Hezbollah, Lokman Slim was shot dead in his car in Southern Lebanon. Before his death, he and his family were the subjects of intimidation and threats.
“It is incumbent on the Lebanese authorities to fully investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Failing to carry out a prompt and effective investigation may in itself constitute a violation of the right to life,” the experts stated.
They stressed the importance of shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his death, adding that bringing those responsible to face justice “is also part of the State’s obligation to protect freedom of opinion and expression.”
“A culture of impunity not only emboldens the killers of Mr. Slim, but it will also have a chilling effect on civil society as it sends a chilling message to other activists to self-censor,” they stressed.
They confirmed that investigations into unlawful killings must be independent, effective and transparent, warning that further delay may comprise the current investigation and the search for justice.
“Thus far, national authorities have shown no indication that the ongoing investigations are in line with relevant international standards,” the UN experts said.
They urged the Lebanese authorities to give much-needed impetus to the pending investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, adding that Slim’s family must have access to justice and “adequate reparation expeditiously.”
“We stand ready to support the relevant authorities in their efforts to ensure its full implementation in Mr. Slim’s case and call on the international community to provide support and assistance as appropriate,” they said.
Previously, the UN experts also raised their concerns with the Lebanese Government, stating that they would continue to monitor the situation.
UN
Human Rights
Experts
Lebanon
Lokman Slim
Probe
Investigation
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
2
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
3
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
8
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
