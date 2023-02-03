UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file

Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 07:14
High views
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
2min
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file

UN human rights experts reaffirmed the call for effective investigations into the killing of Lokman Slim, expressing deep concern at the lack of progress by Lebanon’s authorities to provide accountability after two years of his assassination.

On February 4, 2021, activist, writer, publisher, filmmaker, and critic of Hezbollah, Lokman Slim was shot dead in his car in Southern Lebanon. Before his death, he and his family were the subjects of intimidation and threats.    

“It is incumbent on the Lebanese authorities to fully investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Failing to carry out a prompt and effective investigation may in itself constitute a violation of the right to life,” the experts stated.  

They stressed the importance of shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his death, adding that bringing those responsible to face justice “is also part of the State’s obligation to protect freedom of opinion and expression.”  

“A culture of impunity not only emboldens the killers of Mr. Slim, but it will also have a chilling effect on civil society as it sends a chilling message to other activists to self-censor,” they stressed.  

They confirmed that investigations into unlawful killings must be independent, effective and transparent, warning that further delay may comprise the current investigation and the search for justice.  

“Thus far, national authorities have shown no indication that the ongoing investigations are in line with relevant international standards,” the UN experts said.  

They urged the Lebanese authorities to give much-needed impetus to the pending investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable, adding that Slim’s family must have access to justice and “adequate reparation expeditiously.”  

“We stand ready to support the relevant authorities in their efforts to ensure its full implementation in Mr. Slim’s case and call on the international community to provide support and assistance as appropriate,” they said.  

Previously, the UN experts also raised their concerns with the Lebanese Government, stating that they would continue to monitor the situation.
 

