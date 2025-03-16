Death toll in US strikes on Yemen rises to 31: Health ministry

The death toll in the first U.S. strikes on Yemen under President Donald Trump has risen to 31, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels' health ministry said on Sunday.



Attacks on the rebel-held capital Sanaa, as well as on areas in Saada, Al Bayda, and Radaa, killed 31 people and wounded 101, "most of whom were children and women," ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi posted on X.



AFP