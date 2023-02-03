Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January

Travelers:



The total number of passengers through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport during January reached 492,835 passengers (an increase of 35.16 percent over the first month of 2022), as the number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by 38.47 percent and recorded 212,255 passengers.



While the number of departures increased by 33 percent and recorded 280,135 passengers, the number of transit passengers decreased by 41.52 percent to 445 passengers.



Flights:



The total number of flights of national, Arab, and foreign airlines that used the airport during January reached 4,490 flights, an increase of 22.37 percent over the same month in 2022.



The number of flights coming to Lebanon increased by 22.33 percent and recorded 2,246 flights, whereas the number of flights departing from Lebanon increased by 22.42 percent and recorded 2,244 flights.