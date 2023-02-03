News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 08:28
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
The movement at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport recorded an increase in the number of travelers by more than 35 percent in the first month of 2023. The airport's traffic during January 2023 was distributed as follows:
Travelers:
The total number of passengers through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport during January reached 492,835 passengers (an increase of 35.16 percent over the first month of 2022), as the number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by 38.47 percent and recorded 212,255 passengers.
While the number of departures increased by 33 percent and recorded 280,135 passengers, the number of transit passengers decreased by 41.52 percent to 445 passengers.
Flights:
The total number of flights of national, Arab, and foreign airlines that used the airport during January reached 4,490 flights, an increase of 22.37 percent over the same month in 2022.
The number of flights coming to Lebanon increased by 22.33 percent and recorded 2,246 flights, whereas the number of flights departing from Lebanon increased by 22.42 percent and recorded 2,244 flights.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Beirut
Passengers
Rafic Hariri International Airport
Lebanon
Traveler
Tourism
Next
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26
Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20
Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Variety
2023-01-16
Lebanon marked Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace's reopening
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Duquesne says will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Duquesne says will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy
0
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:14
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
Lebanon News
07:14
UN experts condemn slow progress in Lokman Slim’s murder file
0
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
2
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
3
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
8
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store