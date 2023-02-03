Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January

Lebanon News
2023-02-03 | 08:28
High views
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January
Beirut Airport saw an increasing number of travelers in January

The movement at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport recorded an increase in the number of travelers by more than 35 percent in the first month of 2023. The airport's traffic during January 2023 was distributed as follows:

Travelers:   

The total number of passengers through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport during January reached 492,835 passengers (an increase of 35.16 percent over the first month of 2022), as the number of arrivals to Lebanon increased by 38.47 percent and recorded 212,255 passengers.   

While the number of departures increased by 33 percent and recorded 280,135 passengers, the number of transit passengers decreased by 41.52 percent to 445 passengers.   

Flights:   

The total number of flights of national, Arab, and foreign airlines that used the airport during January reached 4,490 flights, an increase of 22.37 percent over the same month in 2022.   

The number of flights coming to Lebanon increased by 22.33 percent and recorded 2,246 flights, whereas the number of flights departing from Lebanon increased by 22.42 percent and recorded 2,244 flights.
 

