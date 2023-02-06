News
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
On Monday, February 6, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased LBP 28,000, and that of 98 octane fuel dropped LBP 29,000, while the price of diesel dropped LBP 28,000, and that of gas decreased LBP 18,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,172,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,198,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,189,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 743,000
