Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 06:29
High views
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
0min
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon

On Monday, February 6, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased LBP 28,000, and that of 98 octane fuel dropped LBP 29,000, while the price of diesel dropped LBP 28,000, and that of gas decreased LBP 18,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,172,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,198,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,189,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 743,000
 

LBCI Next
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Beirut port investigation: Judge Bitar postpones Machnouk, Zaiter hearings
