News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
News Bulletin Reports
24-03-2025 | 14:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Leading the world's weakest currencies, the Lebanese lira today ranks first in the Arab world and globally as the weakest currency, according to the Wise platform's classification.
Regionally, it is followed by other depreciating currencies, including the Syrian pound, Iraqi dinar, Sudanese pound, and Yemeni rial.
Globally, the Lebanese lira has even performed worse than the Iranian rial and is weaker than currencies from countries such as Vietnam, Sierra Leone, Laos, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Guinea, and Paraguay.
Every weak currency reflects a weaker economy. In Lebanon, several factors contribute to the weakness of the Lebanese lira.
First, interventions by the Central Bank of Lebanon—printing more pounds and injecting money into the market without adequate coverage—have lowered its value. The currency quickly loses value when there are too many pounds in circulation and no corresponding production or reserves.
Second, Lebanon imports more than 80% of its goods, meaning traders constantly need U.S. dollars. Since demand for dollars exceeds supply, the value of the Lebanese lira drops.
Third, inflation has surged uncontrollably, surpassing 200% after 2019, further diminishing the purchasing power of the Lebanese lira.
Fourth, the economy is weak, unemployment is rising, and people have less money to spend. Investors also lack confidence in the economy.
Above all, there is a complete absence of political stability coupled with regional security tensions. In such a climate, investors flee, and the influx of U.S. dollars into the country decreases.
Although these factors also affect other countries, Lebanon has been one of the most impacted due to the scale of the crises, lack of reforms, and chronic mismanagement.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese Lira
Currency
Crisis
Inflation
Next
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-19
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained
World News
2025-03-19
Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:07
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Middle East News
2025-03-21
After protests, Erdogan says Turkey 'will not surrender to street terror'
Middle East News
2025-03-21
After protests, Erdogan says Turkey 'will not surrender to street terror'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Five UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, fears worst is yet to come
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:47
Israeli drones spotted flying low over Beirut and its southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
08:31
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
3
Lebanon News
09:08
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
Lebanon News
09:08
PM Nawaf Salam calls for lifting banking secrecy and reform to return depositors' funds
4
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army removes Israeli-installed barriers in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
6
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees
Lebanon News
12:26
Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees
7
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28
Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:28
Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More