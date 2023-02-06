News
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
During the cabinet session held on Monday, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, saluted the Lebanese for their safety, expressing regret for what happened in “friendly countries” as a result of the earthquake that occurred in central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing hundreds of people.
He said a meeting with the Disaster Risk Management was held to give the necessary directives to provide citizens with appropriate procedures, prepare for any emergency, and provide preventive inspection of buildings and facilities which is said to have been damaged, especially the Qaraoun dam, to ensure that no cracks occurred.
Mikati also assigned the Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin to contact the Turkish authorities, who requested emergency relief, adding that “we are in the process of following up on the possibility of sending a rescue force from the army and the Civil Defense to assist in the relief operation.”
While the caretaker Minister of Public Works & Transport Ali Hamieh was assigned to contact Syria to offer required assistance, saying that “we will not hesitate for a moment in this matter, to be with our brothers in these difficult times, as they have always been by our side.”
In this context, the Lebanese Army announced that it would send 20 members of the Engineering Regiment to Turkey to participate in search and rescue operations.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Turkey
Syria
Emergency
Relief
Earthquake
Natural Disaster
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
World
20:50
Massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Mediterranean
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
3
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
World
03:38
Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead
4
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
07:56
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
5
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
World
06:53
British workers stage largest strike in history of health service
6
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
7
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
8
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
Middle East
06:17
WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake
