Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

He said a meeting with the Disaster Risk Management was held to give the necessary directives to provide citizens with appropriate procedures, prepare for any emergency, and provide preventive inspection of buildings and facilities which is said to have been damaged, especially the Qaraoun dam, to ensure that no cracks occurred.

Mikati also assigned the Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin to contact the Turkish authorities, who requested emergency relief, adding that “we are in the process of following up on the possibility of sending a rescue force from the army and the Civil Defense to assist in the relief operation.”

While the caretaker Minister of Public Works & Transport Ali Hamieh was assigned to contact Syria to offer required assistance, saying that “we will not hesitate for a moment in this matter, to be with our brothers in these difficult times, as they have always been by our side.”

In this context, the Lebanese Army announced that it would send 20 members of the Engineering Regiment to Turkey to participate in search and rescue operations.