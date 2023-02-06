Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

Lebanon News
2023-02-06 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

During the cabinet session held on Monday, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, saluted the Lebanese for their safety, expressing regret for what happened in “friendly countries” as a result of the earthquake that occurred in central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing hundreds of people.

He said a meeting with the Disaster Risk Management was held to give the necessary directives to provide citizens with appropriate procedures, prepare for any emergency, and provide preventive inspection of buildings and facilities which is said to have been damaged, especially the Qaraoun dam, to ensure that no cracks occurred.  
 
Mikati also assigned the Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin to contact the Turkish authorities, who requested emergency relief, adding that “we are in the process of following up on the possibility of sending a rescue force from the army and the Civil Defense to assist in the relief operation.” 
 
While the caretaker Minister of Public Works & Transport Ali Hamieh was assigned to contact Syria to offer required assistance, saying that “we will not hesitate for a moment in this matter, to be with our brothers in these difficult times, as they have always been by our side.”
 
In this context, the Lebanese Army announced that it would send 20 members of the Engineering Regiment to Turkey to participate in search and rescue operations.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Turkey

Syria

Emergency

Relief

Earthquake

Natural Disaster

LBCI Next
Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:38

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-21

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Middle East
09:59

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

LBCI
Middle East
09:55

Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake set to jump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Here is what you should do during an earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Lebanon fuel prices see slight increase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:55

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-31

Infighting over Beirut Port blast investigation continues

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-03

Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app