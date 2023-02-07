Foreign Ministry issues emergency numbers for Lebanese in Syria and Turkey

Lebanon News
2023-02-07 | 05:24
High views
Foreign Ministry issues emergency numbers for Lebanese in Syria and Turkey
Foreign Ministry issues emergency numbers for Lebanese in Syria and Turkey

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants informed all Lebanese citizens in Syria and Turkey to adhere to the safety procedures and guidelines issued by the competent authorities in both countries.

In case of emergency, the Foreign Ministry called on the Lebanese to contact the following numbers (WhatsApp):  

Embassy of Lebanon in Ankara:  

00905059214848   

00905386076547   

Embassy of Lebanon in Damascus:  

00963994386172  

The Lebanese Embassy in Ankara also published hotline numbers for disaster management in Turkish regions and two hotlines to communicate with the Lebanese embassy when necessary. Here are the details:
 

