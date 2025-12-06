Sharaa says Israeli insistence on demilitarised south puts Syria in 'dangerous' position

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Saturday that Israel seeking a demilitarised zone in his country's south puts Syria in a dangerous position, as Israeli forces keep up operations in the area.



Syria has insisted on respecting a 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel "that has held for over 50 years -- in one way or another it is a successful agreement," Sharaa told the Doha Forum, adding that tampering with the deal "and seeking other agreements such as a demilitarised zone... could lead us to a dangerous place."



AFP



