Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut

Lebanon News
2023-02-10 | 08:29
High views
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
2min
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut

The Lebanese mission dispatched to Turkey to participate in rescue and search operations in Turkish areas affected by the devastating earthquake has arrived at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport after carrying out its effort for four consecutive days in the governorate of Marash.

Upon arrival, the Lebanese mission was welcomed at the Airport's Saloon of Honor by political, security, and other figures, including Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh; Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy, Director General of Civil Aviation, Fadi El-Hassan, the Secretary General of the Senior Defense Council, Major General Mohammad Mustafa, and Beirut Airport security chief, Brigadier General, Fadi Kfoury.   

"Heartfelt thanks to the 72 team members who did not hesitate and were in the affected area 12 hours after the disaster," said Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin.   

The Lebanese mission began the rescue operations in Turkey by rescuing a child stuck under the rubble in Elbistan town in Kahramanmaraş province.   

Lebanon also extended its support to Syria. Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh previously announced that Lebanon has also opened its air and sea facilities to transport companies loaded with humanitarian aid and to exempt them from the airport and port fees.   

Adding that "this decision of ours came as a result that some companies refrained from docking and landing in the Syrian ports and airports as a result of the sanctions imposed on them." 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

rescue

Mission

Turkey

Kahramanmaraş

Earthquake

