Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency

European countries think any peace deal to end the Ukraine war with Russia has to include the pro-EU nation's "territorial integrity," France's presidency said Wednesday.



"Ukraine's territorial integrity and European aspirations are very strong requirements for Europeans," President Emmanuel Macron's office told AFP after U.S. Vice President JD Vance suggested both sides would have to "give up some of the territories they currently own."



AFP