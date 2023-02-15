Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report

Lebanon News
2023-02-15 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report

Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water in Lebanon Walid Fayyad has expressed during an interview with Attaqa, a platform specializing in energy news, that renewable energy is an integral part of solving the electricity problem. However, it is not sufficient on its own.

In his statement, Fayyad stressed the role of renewable energy, especially solar energy, in solving the electricity crisis in Lebanon.    

He explained that it is necessary to increase the power supply from the existing power stations and bring it to a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, in addition to obtaining investments from the private sector to establish renewable energy plants.   

Saying that talks with QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies have started "because they showed interest in this direction, and we seek to attract investments from the east and west, and China in particular, because it welcomed the matter."   

Previously, QatarEnergy signed an agreement with TotalEnergies SE and Eni SpA to search for natural gas in Lebanese waters.   

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that under this agreement, the Qatari company will hold 30 percent in blocks 9 and 4. While the French and Italian energy giants will each have 35 percent.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Energy

Crisis

Solar

Panel

Qatar

China

Lebanese

Energy Sector

Renewable Energy

LBCI Next
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-02

Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

The latest on the payments of the customs duty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:20

Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike

LBCI
Variety
09:46

Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report

LBCI
World
10:16

Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app