Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
2023-02-20 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
In the statement issued on Sunday, the Association of Banks affirmed that it announces its decisions in an official manner and dismissed the news that is being circulated concerning the ending of its strike.
It added that the strike would continue "until announced otherwise."
The banks in Lebanon have previously announced an open-ended strike to underline the need to find a solution to the current systemic crisis and to oppose judicial decisions related to disclosing information on those in charge of their management and shareholders.
Moreover, the banks are pushing the judicial authorities not to charge banks for money laundering as it would lead correspondent banks to cease operations with banks in Lebanon.
